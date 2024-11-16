India sends food grains to Suriname

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) India on Saturday sent 425 metric tonnes of food grains and other edible items to Suriname as part of its development assistance to the South American country.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the consignment was sent to support Suriname's social welfare programme.

"Fulfilling India's commitment to support Government of Suriname through supply of food grains and other edible items for their Social Welfare Programme," he said on 'X'.

The first consignment of approximately 425 metric tonnes of food grains and other edible items left India for Paramaribo, he said. PTI MPB IJT IJT