India sends humanitarian aid to Cuba

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) India on Sunday sent 90 tonnes of pharmaceutical ingredients to Cuba as part of its humanitarian assistance to the island nation.

Cuba has been reeling under shortage of essential goods, food items and medicines.

"The government of India is extending humanitarian assistance to the government of the Republic of Cuba. A consignment of approx 90 tonnes of nine Made in India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) left Mundra port on June 2," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"These APIs will be used by the Cuban drug manufacturers to produce essential antibiotics in the dosage form of tablets, capsules, syrups and injections, needed for treatment of chronic communicable diseases," it said.

The MEA said the assistance reaffirms India's status as the "Pharmacy of the World" and underlines its commitment to historic friendship with Cuba.