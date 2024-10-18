India sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) India on Friday sent 33 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including medicines, to Lebanon.

The supply of aid came amid Israel's continuing military offensive targeting Hezbollah strongholds.

"A total of 33 tons of medical supplies are being sent. First tranche of 11 tons of medical supplies was dispatched today," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"The consignment comprises of a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including cardiovascular medications, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics and anesthetics," he said. PTI MPB RC