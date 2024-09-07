India sends life-saving medicines to Chad

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) India on Saturday sent to Chad nearly 2,300 kg of medical supplies including life-saving antibiotics as part of assistance to the African nation to deal with the fallout of a devastating fire.

A devastating explosion at a military ammunition depot in Goudji area of Chad's capital N'Djamena killed at least nine people and injured 46 others.

The fire reportedly triggered a series of blasts in the area.

"Extending Humanitarian Assistance to Chad: India - Vishwabandhu, a friend to the world!" External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"India extends medical aid consisting of Essential Life-saving Antibiotics and General Medicines to the government of Republic of Chad, in response to a deadly fire incident. The consignment weighing approximately 2300 Kgs departed from Delhi today," he said. PTI MPB ZMN