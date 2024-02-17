India sends relief material to cholera-affected Zambia

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) India has sent relief material, including medicines, to Zambia to help it deal with an outbreak of cholera, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

He said India stands with Zambia in this "trying time".

"India sends Humanitarian Assistance to Zambia in wake of the cholera outbreak," Jaishankar posted on X along with a photograph of relief material consignments.

"The aid weighing approx 3.5 tons comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets and ORS sachets. Was handed over today by our High Commissioner to the Government of Zambia," he said.