India sends third batch of relief materials to quake-hit Nepal

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) India on Thursday sent a third batch of medicines and other relief materials to Nepal for its earthquake-affected people.

The first consignment of relief materials was sent on Sunday.

"Flight #3 of @IAF_MCC carrying another 12 tonnes of relief material lands in Nepal. India will always remain a trusted and reliable partner," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X.

The fresh batch of relief materials were sent in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Over 150 people have been killed and over more than 250 injured after an earthquake struck several areas in western Nepal on Friday.

The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 houses, both public and private, according to officials. PTI MPB ZMN