India sent strong message to country that harbours terrorism: Goa CM on Operation Sindoor

Panaji, May 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that by carrying out Operation Sindoor, India has given a strong message to Pakistan that it will not tolerate any kind of terror activities on its land.

He congratulated the central government and the armed forces for the successful operation to avenge the killing of tourists at Pahalgam.

In retaliation against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the state cabinet meeting, Sawant said, "Kudos to the Indian government and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. I salute all the three armed forces for the successful operation." "India has taken revenge on Pakistan for killing innocent tourists at Pahalgam," the chief minister said.

"India has targeted and demolished nine training camps of terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, sending a stern message to the country which harbours terrorism," he said.

The decisive leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi has once again sent a message to Pakistan that India will not tolerate any kind of terror activities on its land, Sawant said.

"India is emerging as a strong country and nations across the globe are standing with India in its fight against terrorism," he said. PTI RPS NP