India set to lead global homoeopathy with certified quality frameworks: Experts

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) India, home to one of the world's largest homoeopathy ecosystems, is set to emerge as a global leader in the sector, driven by strong clinical expertise, large-scale practitioner networks, and internationally recognised quality certifications and standards.

For decades, the German homoeopathy brands have enjoyed a premium global reputation, often being perceived as the gold standard in quality, consistency, and research-backed manufacturing, AYUSH experts said.

However, they said that India is not only on track to match but even surpass them, driven by two powerful quality frameworks - the AYUSH Premium Mark and NABL accreditation.

According to industry reports, the country has over 2.5 lakh registered homoeopathy practitioners, nearly 300 teaching institutions, and millions of patients relying on homoeopathy as their primary or complementary system of medicine.

The global homoeopathy market is valued at over USD 8 to 10 billion, with Europe accounting for a significant share, historically dominated by Germany. Experts believe that quality-backed Indian brands are now well-positioned to challenge this dominance.

"The key differentiator lies in certified quality and scientific validation," said Dr Pradeep Prajapati, Director of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

He added that the AYUSH Premium Mark, launched by the Ministry of AYUSH, represents global-level compliance in manufacturing, safety, and quality management for AYUSH products.

The NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) certification ensures internationally benchmarked accuracy, reliability, and reproducibility in testing and quality control – aligned with ISO standards recognised across Europe and beyond, Dr Prajapati explained. Rajeshwar Tiwari, a senior representative from the Ministry of AYUSH, said India has unmatched clinical data, practitioner strength, and patient diversity in homoeopathy.

"When this experiential advantage is supported by certified quality frameworks like AYUSH Premium and NABL, Indian homoeopathy gains scientific credibility that is globally comparable. This integration of research, regulation, and manufacturing excellence is essential for competing with established European brands," Tiwari said.

A landmark example of this shift is Adven Biotech, which has become India's first homoeopathy company to receive both the AYUSH Premium Mark and NABL certification.

Adesh Sharma, CEO of Adven Biotech, said AYUSH Premium and NABL are not just certificates; they are global passports for Indian homoeopathy.

"For years, Indian brands were clinically strong but undervalued internationally due to a lack of globally recognised quality benchmarks. These certifications change that perception completely and put Indian companies on the same platform as leading German manufacturers," Sharma said.

He added that India stands to gain strategically. "Germany may have legacy, but India has scale, talent, raw material strength, and now certified quality. When Indian brands combine NABL-backed testing accuracy with AYUSH Premium manufacturing standards, we can offer products that are globally trusted yet significantly more accessible. This is how India doesn’t just compete with German homoeopathy; we outperform it." Sharma further said, "We aligned our internal systems with international norms – right from raw material authentication and in-process checks to final product validation. NABL encouraged us to measure everything scientifically, while AYUSH Premium ensured holistic compliance across manufacturing and governance. It was challenging, but it has transformed our organisation." Experts point out that this transformation is critical at a time when global consumers are becoming more discerning. Markets in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa are demanding evidence of quality, safety, and consistency, not just tradition.

"German brands historically benefited from strong regulatory backing and standardised pharmacopoeia. India is now closing that gap rapidly," Dr Prajapati said.

From an economic standpoint, he added, the opportunity is significant. India already supplies homoeopathic medicines to over 100 countries, yet premium markets in Europe have remained relatively underpenetrated by Indian brands.

With internationally aligned certifications, experts estimate that Indian homoeopathy exports could grow two to three times in the next five to seven years, especially in regulated markets.

"Another major advantage India holds over Germany is cost-efficiency without compromising quality," Dr Prajapati said.

In the coming years, experts say the real competition with German brands will not be about legacy, but about who delivers the most reliable, transparent, and globally compliant homoeopathic solutions.

"With AYUSH Premium and NABL as strong pillars, India appears ready not just to stand shoulder to shoulder with Germany, but to lead the next chapter of global homoeopathy," Dr Prajapati asserted.