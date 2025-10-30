India set to meet 10 per cent global wind energy demand, projects planned in Gujarat, TN: Minister

Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI) India can soon meet 10 per cent of global wind energy demand and emerge as a global manufacturing hub for turbines and components with the ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers) Wind framework and related initiatives in place, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said on Thursday.

Also, the Centre launched a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for offshore wind projects, targeting 1 GW in the first phase - 500 MW each in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, he said.

India's wind industry already has 70 per cent local content, showing strong domestic capability. Under the Atmanirbhar Wind Mission, the goal was to increase this to 85 per cent by 2030.

"With the ALMM Wind framework and related initiatives, India can soon meet 10 per cent of global wind demand and emerge as a global manufacturing hub for turbines and components," Joshi told reporters here.

Indian manufacturers were already exporting wind components to the US, Europe, Australia, Brazil, and several Asian countries. "We will soon launch a new SOP for ALMM for wind, which will mark a big step towards export readiness and manufacturing excellence," he said.

"Under the GST Bachat Utsav, the GST on wind equipment has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, helping reduce turbine cost by over 125 lakh per MW," Joshi said.

He said a study by the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) showed a potential of 1,164 GW at 150 metres hub height across India. "To unlock new areas, the government has launched a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme for Offshore Wind Projects, targeting 1 GW in the first phase - 500 MW each in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu," the Minister said.

He called upon the Southern States that have strong winds and vast coastlines, and other states, too, to expand wind energy capacity and explore offshore wind, and assured the Centre's support in this regard.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh contributed almost half of India's total wind capacity, which stood at around 54 GW, he said. India was moving with clear determination towards the goal of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, and wind power will play a major part in contributing to 100 GW or more.

"With 54 GW already installed and another 30 GW under progress, we now have visibility to 85 GW of capacity putting us well on track to meet our 2030 target," Joshi said.

This year alone, over 3 GW of new wind capacity has been added. By March 2026, 6 GW was expected, the highest-ever annual addition - much higher than last year's 4 GW, he claimed.

In FY 2024-25, wind power generated 3.35 billion units of electricity, about 5 per cent of India's total generation. The average turbine size has now reached 5.2 MW, showing how fast technology is advancing, he added.

Earlier, speaking at the 7th edition of Windergy India 2025, the Minister urged the wind energy industry to enhance local content in wind projects to 85 per cent from the current 64 per cent, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in clean energy technologies.

Girish Tanti, chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA), reaffirmed the sector's commitment to advancing this vision.

Tamil Nadu Transport and Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar, officials from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Johann Saathoff, Parliamentary State Secretary in Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, were among those who participated.

An exhibition at the Windergy India 2025, India's largest industry advocacy platform, being held from October 29 to 31, at the Chennai Trade Centre, saw the participation of 350 exhibitors from over 20 countries and attracted 15,000 visitors. The event is being held under the joint auspices of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) and PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd.