India, Seychelles discuss ways to boost defence ties; reaffirm commitment for stability in IOR

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday called on Major General Michael Anselme Marc Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles, here and held talks to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

He also met the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles, Barry Faure.

"They reviewed the growing defence and security collaboration between India and Seychelles, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral engagement and contributing towards peace, stability and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR),” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with the island nation's president, Patrick Herminie, which produced a joint vision for deeper two-way engagement.

Following the Modi-Herminie meeting, the two sides inked seven agreements to boost ties in a range of areas, including digital solutions, export and data sharing, and conduct of maritime scientific research.

India and Seychelles also agreed on a broad vision to expand cooperation in areas of sustainability, trade and economy, and security.

The statement said, “Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles, Barry Faure, and Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles, Major General Michael Anselme Marc Rosette, in New Delhi on February 10.” During the meeting, both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation between the two nations, it said.

Both sides also welcomed the upcoming joint military exercise – 'Lamitye 2026' – between the Indian defence forces and the Seychelles Defence Forces, along with capacity building initiatives, and agreed to further enhance the scope and depth of these engagements.

Cooperation in the field of training, hydrography, ships and aircraft visits, defence delegation visits and maritime security were also discussed, the statement said.

The defence secretary welcomed the participation of Seychelles in the upcoming International Fleet Review as well as the 2026 edition of Exercise Milan in Visakhapatnam next week.

The two sides also held discussions on MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), India's vision for inclusive, cooperative and sustainable security and growth across regions.

“They underscored the importance of a collaborative approach to addressing shared challenges, particularly in the maritime domain, capacity building, and development partnerships," the ministry said.

They also deliberated upon future avenues for defence and security cooperation between India and Seychelles, with a focus on continued cooperation in capacity building through long-term partnership in the modernisation of key military capabilities, it added. PTI KND ARI