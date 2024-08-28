India shares with Israel its concern over 'escalating situation' in West Asia, emphasises restraint

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) India and Israel on Wednesday held a key meeting during which the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral endeavours even as New Delhi shared its concern over the "escalating situation" in West Asia and emphasised "restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy", an official statement said.

During the 17th India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) hosted here, the two sides also shared views on the prevailing situation in the Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the statement.

The Indian side was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and the Israeli side by the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yaakov Blitshtein.

"Reiterating India's strong and unequivocal condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, the Foreign Secretary called for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire, the need for continued humanitarian assistance, and adherence to international humanitarian law," it said.

"At the same time, he also shared India's concern at the escalating situation in West Asia and emphasised restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy," the MEA said.

The latest conflict in Gaza erupted following the October 7 Hamas attacks against Israel. A large number of people have been killed on both sides of the conflict.

After more than five months since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the UN Security Council late March had passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramzan.

During the Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, India and Israel also reflected on the "strength of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership", and both sides discussed various issues of bilateral interest in depth and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral endeavours, the statement said.

The two sides also shared views on the prevailing situation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, it said. PTI KND RHL