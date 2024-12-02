India shifting to proactive drought solutions: Bhupender Yadav at COP16

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) India is shifting from reactive measures to proactive strategies in combating drought by focusing on preparedness and sustainable solutions, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

Advertisment

Addressing the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Yadav said India is committed to building resilience in the face of drought and climate change.

"We have transitioned from reactive drought response to proactive, sustainable strategies centred on preparedness and prevention,” he said.

He said that institutions like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Remote Sensing Centre play a crucial role by providing drought vulnerability assessments, real-time monitoring, and early warning systems.

Advertisment

These tools enable informed decision-making, not just within India but also assist other countries in combating drought, the minister said.

He said India understands the interdependence of land, water, rainfall, and agriculture, and has launched several programmes aimed at enhancing resilience and recovery in rural areas.

"Soil health cards have been issued to farmers, enabling them to engage in sustainable agriculture practices," Yadav said, adding that India is prioritising organic farming and addressing climate change's impact on agriculture. PTI GVS RHL