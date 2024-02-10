India should be 'atmanirbhar' in all aspects: Principal Secretary to PM

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) India should go beyond achieving the desired level of per capita income and be 'atmanirbhar' in all aspects, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra said on Saturday. Speaking at the 56th annual conference of the Odisha Economic Association at Sambalpur, he also stressed on sustainable growth while achieving high growth trajectory to become a developed nation by 2047. "High growth that is not sustainable will not be meaningful," Mishra said.

Advertisment

"India should go beyond achieving the desired level of per capita income and be 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in all aspects. Women will be leading India's development story, the economy will be more inclusive and innovative, and corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life," he said. Mishra said that the G20 Presidency led by India was recognised globally for its unprecedented scale and success, emphasising the adoption of new concepts for a sustainable and better future.

"The concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and global initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) are significant landmarks in India's efforts to address climate change," he said.

At another event at the Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT), Mishra laid emphasis on prioritising research and development, forging partnerships with industry leaders and providing students with hands-on experience through internships and industry projects. "The prime minister (Narendra Modi) believes that technology in general, and cutting edge and emerging technologies in particular, will have to be harnessed to fuel the growth that we aspire to achieve," he said.

He also proposed establishing IDEA labs in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education to promote student innovation in applications, technologies, engineering and mathematics. He also touched upon an upcoming MoU between the Sambalpur University and the IIT-Madras to enhance IT-related courses.

He emphasised on the growing demand for research-driven solutions, fuelled by increased funding, emerging technologies, and opportunities for startups. He stressed on the importance of inclusivity and diversity in higher education, encouraging an environment where students from all backgrounds feel empowered to pursue their aspirations. PTI AO AO ANB ANB