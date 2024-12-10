India should do more to stop atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh: RSS leader

Nagpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Sunil Ambekar on Tuesday said the Indian government should take "more concrete steps" to stop the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, and also speak to other countries for this purpose.

Ambekar, all-India `prachar pramukh' (publicity head) of the Sangh, spoke at a gathering organised here under the banner of `Sakal Hindu Samaj' to condemn attacks on minority Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and other communities in the neighbouring country.

Every Hindu should be outraged by what is happening in Bangladesh, he said, adding, "The Indian government should take more concrete steps." The Bangladesh government should ensure that atrocities against Hindus stop and the guilty are punished, and the Indian government should speak with other countries as part of efforts to stop these atrocities, Ambekar said.

He expressed hope that foreign secretary Vikram Misri's visit to the neighbouring country would lead to some solution.

If it yielded no positive outcome, India will have to find some other remedy, Ambekar said.

Certain global powers were behind those creating trouble in Bangladesh, and "we need to identify such powers and expose them and tell them to stop such things with regard to Hindus in our country and in other countries as well," he said.

The arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and attack on his lawyer in Bangladesh crossed the limit of atrocities, Ambekar added.

Bangladeshi Hindus have conveyed a very inspiring message that they are not running away but raising voice against the atrocities unitedly, he said. PTI CLS KRK