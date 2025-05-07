India should 'emulate' Israel in eliminating Pakistan-backed terrorism: Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said that India should "emulate Israel in eliminating Pakistan-backed terrorism" through sustained and bold action.

Kalyan lauded the Indian armed forces for early Wednesday's precision strikes deep inside Pakistan, which destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed and other terror camps without harming civilians or military installations.

"Our armed forces have done a commendable job. This is the time for a protracted war. Like Israel, India must strike decisively and teach Pakistan a lesson," Kalyan said at a press conference.

Calling 'Operation Sindoor' a "proud moment", Kalyan asserted that Kashmir has always been an integral part of India and condemned Pakistan-based terrorists for repeatedly attacking Indians, including Kashmiri Pandits.

Kalyan noted that the central government would take strong measures and urged citizens to report "anti-national content on social media" to cybercrime authorities for immediate action.

He added that cases would be filed against those who support such narratives or criticise the Army without a proper understanding.

He also alleged that some Congress leaders had spoken in favour of Pakistan and warned that they must correct themselves, or they will be "corrected".