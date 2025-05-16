India should have taken more severe action against terrorists, Pakistan: Siddaramaiah

Koppal (Karnataka), May 16 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that India should have taken more severe action to eliminate the terrorists and to ensure that Pakistan does not support them in the future, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

He also raised questions about US President Donald Trump's repeated statements claiming that his administration helped broker a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

"26 people were killed in Kashmir (Pahalgam) by terrorists. Pakistan is the one which is helping and sheltering terrorists, and according to me, we got an opportunity and utilising it we should have taken more severe action against terrorists, and should have ensured that Pakistan does not help and cooperate with terrorists again, and terroris should have been destroyed," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Responding to a question on some Ministers and legislators making comments on "Operation Sindoor", the CM said, they have expressed their opinion.

"Some Congress leaders and legislators have expressed their opinion, as have some BJP leaders and legislators. Army officers have said what they have to say. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar have spoken," he said.

Further pointing at US President Donald Trump's statements claiming that his administration helped broker a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, he said, "Trump had said something. Yesterday he spoke differently compared to what he said on May 12. We are unable to understand which statement to believe. It seems to me that Trump's first statement was correct. That's what I feel." Responding to a question about his earlier statement -- "no need for war"-- Siddaramaiah said, he had never outrightly opposed war against Pakistan, and clarified that he held a view that war should be waged if necessary, to protect the country, its people, and its sovereignty.

"When the media asked me, should we wage war? I had said that there is no need for war, but if it is necessary, war should be waged, but it was distorted and shown as though I opposed war against Pakistan. We cannot remain quiet on those troubling us, we have to protect our sovereignty and unity. The whole country stood united on India's action against Pakistan," he said. PTI KSU ADB