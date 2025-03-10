India should protect its national interest while negotiating with US: RSS-affiliate SJM

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) India should give priority to bilateral trade agreements over multilateral deals and protect its national interest, especially that of farmers and small entrepreneurs, while negotiating with the US amid President Donald Trump's "frontal attack" on the global free trade system, the RSS-affiliate SJM said on Monday.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch's (SJM) national council passed a resolution in this regard at its meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, it said in a statement.

The two-day meeting, which deliberated on a host of issues, including strengthening India's economy amid a changing geopolitical scenario and the Trump administration's policy of reciprocal tariffs, concluded on Monday.

"After taking over as US president, Donald Trump has launched a frontal attack on the global free trade system by announcing his intent to impose higher tariffs (on reciprocal basis) on imports from many countries around the world," the resolution said.

The move is intended to bring back manufacturing to the US so that the issue of unemployment is addressed, it said.

"The national council of Swadeshi Jagran Manch strongly suggests that Bharat should enhance its foreign trade with bilateral trade agreements rather than multilateral trade agreements," the resolution said.

"However, while entering into bilateral trade agreements with the US and other countries, national interests should be protected, especially (the interests of) our farmers and small entrepreneurs," it added.

The resolution underlined that the Union government has been protecting the interests of farmers and their livelihood while negotiating trade agreements.

“This policy needs to continue,” it said.

The SJM's resolution appreciated the government’s efforts to enhance foreign trade in Indian Rupee and said the efforts should also be taken to ensure that foreign currency and payment systems like SWIFT are not allowed to be used as “pressure tactics”.

“The whole world is passing through a syndrome of geo-economic fragmentation and the key to success in this scenario is the policy of ‘Nation First’,” it said.

The resolution also appealed to people to use Indian products. PTI PK PK KVK KVK