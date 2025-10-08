India should put pressure on Israel to stop 'genocide' in Gaza: CM Stalin

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) India should put pressure on Israel to stop the "genocide" in Gaza, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday.

"BJP-led central government should make an attempt to put pressure on Israel and the countries that stand by it so that the genocide can be stopped," said Stalin.

He was addressing an all-party protest gathering in Chennai organised by Communist Party of India (Marxist) to condemn the "genocide" in Gaza.

"The indiscriminate attacks carried out by Israel on Gaza are shaking the hearts of all of us," said the chief minister.

He said the protest by CPI (M) is an attempt to unite people with humanitarian values, so that powers that be are urged to put an end to the attacks that blatantly violate international human rights laws and the principles of the United Nations.

Tamil Nadu CM has in recent weeks taken a public stance against the killings in Gaza. On September 8, in a social media post, he had said that he was "shaken beyond words by what is unfolding in Gaza".

He had held that "when innocent lives are being crushed in this way, silence is not an option".

CPI (M) had also urged the Indian government to cancel all trade agreements with Israel.

The CPI (M) members had also called for a ban on Israeli firms from participating at the ongoing AeroDefCon 2025, a conclave on Aerospace and Defence sectors.