India should use sports for employment generation: Mizoram minister

Aizawl, Aug 30 (PTI) Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Friday said that the nation should adapt itself to sports for employment generation for youths of the country.

Addressing the Sport India Conference in New Delhi, Hmar said sports should not be used only for amusement or physical health.

"Sports are not only for amusement. India as a nation should adapt itself to use sports as a means for employment generation for the youths and also a platform for nurturing the youths to ensure that they bring laurels to the country," an official statement quoted Hmar as saying.

The event was organised by the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) in association with Sport India Foundation, the official statement said.

Hmar said that despite being a small state, Mizoram was able to produce at least 192 football players in the Indian Super League during the last 10 years.

He said that proper training should begin at the grassroots level.

Hmar pointed out that Mizoram is preparing athletes and sportspersons to participate and represent the country in the Olympics in 2036.

A two-day sports conclave was held between June 13-14 in Aizawl as part of preparation for the Olympics, he said.

During a panel discussion, Hmar also said that a mega sports coaching project will be launched in Mizoram to cover all villages in the state.

The project will also be an opportunity to identify talented sportspersons across the state, he said. The state government has been making efforts to revive hockey in the state.

The focus should be on producing more male players, Hmar added.