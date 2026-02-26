India shouldn't be seen endorsing regime that perpetrated genocide in Gaza: Anand Sharma slams PM

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday hit out at the government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Israel visit, saying India should not be seen as endorsing a regime that has perpetrated genocide in Gaza and forced starvation on thousands of helpless Palestinians.

In a series of posts on X, the former Union minister said Modi's visit to Israel has raised questions and serious concerns among its traditional allies in the region and countries of the global South.

"With Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi as our inspiration, India has throughout commanded universal respect for its commitment to humanity, justice and equality. India has always, as a policy, opposed terrorism and violence in all its manifestations," Sharma said.

"We had unequivocally condemned the October 7 Hamas attack and the brutal killing of innocent Israeli civilians.

"India should not therefore be seen as endorsing a regime in Israel, that has perpetrated genocide in Gaza and forced starvation on thousands of helpless Palestinian civilians, especially children, women and the old, denounced by the UN as a crime against humanity," the Congress leader said.

India should firmly stand by its stated position on the establishment of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine within secure and defined boundaries, Sharma said.

"As BRICS Chair, it is important for India to retain its credibility as a strong voice of the global South commanding both respect and trust," the Congress leader said.

His remarks came on the second day of Modi's visit to Israel.

Addressing the Knesset on Wednesday, Modi described the Gaza Peace Initiative as a path towards "just and durable peace" in the region. He also delivered a message of solidarity with Israel, asserting that "terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere".

"I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 (2023) "India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond. No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism," Modi had said. PTI ASK RHL