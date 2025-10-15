India showcases evidence-based initiatives in traditional medicine at 16th WHO-IRCH meeting

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) India's evolving regulatory framework and evidence-based policy initiatives in traditional medicine were showcased at a major international conclave of global authorities and experts being organised in Indonesia. The 16th annual meeting of the World Health Organization-International Regulatory Cooperation for Herbal Medicines (WHO-IRCH) aims to strengthen international cooperation and harmonisation in the regulation of herbal medicines, an Ayush ministry statement said.

The Indian delegation is led by Dr Raghu Arackal, advisor from the Union Ministry of Ayush, the statement said.

The delegation played a key role in the technical sessions held on the second day of the event, which is being held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 14-16.

Earlier in August, two workshops were jointly organised by WHO and hosted by the Ministry of Ayush, with support from Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H).

Dr Raghu Arackal presented the Workshop Report on "Efficacy and Intended Use of Herbal Medicines (Working Group-3)", highlighting India's evolving regulatory framework and evidence-based policy initiatives in traditional medicine, the statement said.

Dr Raman Mohan Singh, Director, PCIM&H, presented the Workshop Report on "Safety and Regulation of Herbal Medicines (Working Group-1)" and delivered a separate presentation on "Safety and Regulation of Herbal Medicines-Indian Perspective." These workshops were held from 6th to 8th August 2025 in Ghaziabad, India, and served as key preparatory inputs for the WHO-IRCH meeting, the statement said.

In addition, Dr Mahesh Dadhich, CEO of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), co-presented a session on "Quality Control, Standardisation and Sustainability of Herbal Medicines" alongside Dr Raman.

Dr Dadhich also contributed to discussions on the sustainable use of medicinal plants and the importance of international collaboration in ensuring quality control and standardisation, the statement said.

The Indian delegation's comprehensive contributions underscore India's pivotal role in shaping global standards for the quality, safety and efficacy of herbal medicines, it said.