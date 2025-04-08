India showed world diversity not just tolerated but accepted, respected: RSS chief

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said India has taught the world to accept and respect diversity not just tolerate it.

Speaking at a spiritual gathering at Kabir Dham here, Bhagwat emphasized "emotional integration" in spirit of the Constitution, and also urged people to lead lives grounded in spirituality and national responsibility.

The RSS chief contrasted India's spiritual traditions with what he described as the West's 2,000-year-long failed experiments to attain happiness through material consumption.

"The world has tried everything to find joy, collecting food, wealth, and weapons, but the result has been environmental destruction and moral confusion," he said.

He further said that Indian civilization once enjoyed immense prosperity but did not fall into corruption or excess.

"There was wealth, but no dishonesty. People kept their promises even in dreams. Locks were unknown, and homes were left open," he said, citing examples of ancient moral values.

Despite global advancements, Bhagwat argued, India's unique contribution remains its spiritual worldview. India today is seen with hope by the world, not just as a land of knowledge, but as a beacon of spiritual and moral leadership, he noted.

"We were the first to show how to live in plenty, without violating nature or morality. Even modern machines haven't matched the finesse of our ancient textiles," he said.

According to Bhagwat, India's religious tradition spread not by force, but by example. "From Mexico to Siberia, our ancestors went not to conquer or convert, but to share knowledge, culture, and spirituality. We respected their faiths and only said, worship in whatever form you believe," he said.

Bhagwat insisted that India's role now is to offer a model of peaceful coexistence, where diversity is not merely tolerated but accepted and respected.

"We (India) have given this message to accept all the diversities, not just tolerance but acceptance and respect and we have not told this as a theory. Our sages have directly experienced that there is nothing else. One God or many Gods, why are you fighting brother! There is nothing except God. And hence the main thing is that He (God) is in everyone, so we have a relationship of affinity," Bhagwat said.

During his over 30-minute-long address, the RSS chief laid out what he termed "chaar kartavya" (four duties) that he believes every Indian must uphold.

First of these he said is 'upaasana' (devotional practice) and called for sincere and regular worship based on one's chosen faith or tradition.

"Whatever you believe to be true, listen to the teachings of the Gurus with discretion and accept them with discretion. Whatever sect or cult you have accepted, worship it with authenticity every day.

"Keep in mind that the sect is not for fighting among themselves, it is for uniting because the element that unites everyone is there, that is why it is a sect. If you worship properly, you will not fight with anyone, no one will fight with you," the RSS chief said.

"...There is one sect above all sects, it has to be recognized as 'the religion on the top of religions' that is spirituality. Spirituality and spirit are one. And worship in such a way that you attain the truth and you have a feeling of affection, compassion and love towards everyone," he said.

Second duty, he said, is personal discipline and family values as he urged individuals not to be driven solely by pleasure or selfish interests.

"Enjoyment and self-interest must be balanced to sustain the body and serve society. A cultured, healthy and socially useful family is the real unit of our nation," he said.

Bhagwat identified the third duty as service to nation and society. Highlighting the interdependence in daily life, he encouraged people to take responsibility for the education and well-being of domestic workers' children, and to treat all living beings including household animals with reverence and gratitude.

The fourth is social unity and global harmony for which he called on citizens to eliminate internal divisions within society and work selflessly for the betterment of the world.

"We must influence the world not by conquering it, but by embracing it with friendship," he said.

Bhagwat said even the Constitution mentions of "emotional integration".

"India has many languages, provinces, religions, customs, and food habits. Yet, we are one society, one nation, descendants of common ancestors, and children of one mother -- Bharat Mata," he said.

He stressed that Bharat Mata should be worshipped as the binding force of national unity, transcending all regional and cultural differences.

The RSS chief also stressed that just name as Indian identity alone is not enough and "If we call ourselves Indians, we must embody what India stands for in the world".

He reminded the audience that spirituality must reflect in everyday life, in how one treats others, upholds values, and contributes to society.

"We must ask ourselves, 'in my world of 'I' and 'mine', am I doing anything for my family, my country, and humanity? Is my life aligned with the eternal truth of the self?" he said.

Bhagwat stressed that this inner transformation is not just India's need but the world's. "If India is to become the 'Vishwaguru' again, there is no other path."