India skips Pak national day event, says Islamabad's support to cross-border terror biggest roadblock to peace

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) For the second consecutive year, India skipped a national day reception hosted by the Pakistani high commission here even as it described Islamabad's "active" backing of cross-border terrorism as the "biggest roadblock" to peace.

New Delhi also slammed Pakistan for feting controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted by Indian authorities.

India's remarks came after Pakistani Charge d'Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich said a "new dawn" in relations between the two nations can emerge by enhancing mutual understanding, addressing shared concerns and resolving "long-standing disputes" including the Kashmir issue.

Warraich's comments came at the reception hosted by the Pakistani high commission last night.

Like last year, there was no representation from the Indian side at the event. It is not clear whether Pakistan invited Indian officials for the reception.

Asked whether the Pakistan high commission extended an invitation for the event, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said he didn't have information on it.

However, he added: "As for invitations, they depend on relationships, don't they? Acceptance of invitations depends on the nature of the relationship." In his remarks, Jaiswal also referred to his statement on Tuesday that was issued after Pakistan criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for certain critical remarks on Pakistan.

In the statement, Jaiswal said Pakistan should vacate Indian territory under its "illegal" occupation instead of "spreading lies".

"In that particular statement, we had, among other things, mentioned that the world clearly knows that the real issue is Pakistan's active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism," the spokesperson said.

"In fact, this is the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region," he said.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such engagement.

Modi in a recent podcast said that every attempt to foster peace with Pakistan was met with hostility and betrayal and that he hoped wisdom would prevail on the leadership in Islamabad to improve bilateral ties.

To a question about Naik meeting former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz, in Lahore earlier this week, Jaiswal said: "This is not the first time that he (Naik) has been feted in Pakistan." "And obviously, it shows the kind of approach his hosts have and what it means for us, and what it means in terms of giving so much support to a person who is wanted here," he said.

In his address at the national day reception, Warraich stressed that Islamabad has consistently endeavoured friendly relations with other states based on the principles of "sovereign equality, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence".

This edifying approach has also guided our quest to seek peaceful relations with India, he noted.

"South Asia -- our shared home -- should march forward with stable peace, equal security and shared prosperity," Warraich underlined.

To this end, he emphasised the need for a constructive spirit that prioritizes collaborative efforts towards common solutions and does not seek to impose forced outcomes.

"The path of diplomacy remains more imperative than ever," he stressed.

Noting that the event coincided with the joyous festival of Nauroze, he said that since times immemorial, the advent of spring has served as a harbinger of hope, renewal, and rejuvenation, according to a Pakistani readout.

"A new dawn in Pakistan-India relations can emerge by enhancing mutual understanding, addressing shared concerns and resolving long-standing disputes including Jammu and Kashmir," Warraich concluded.

The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

The relations further deteriorated after India on August 5, 2019 announced the withdrawal of special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India after New Delhi abrogated Article 370.

There has been no structured bilateral talks between India and Pakistan for over eight years. However, both sides are engaging at the multilateral forums.

Pakistan's then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India in May 2023 to attend an in-person meeting of the foreign ministers of SCO nations in Goa.

In October last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Islamabad to also attend an SCO conclave. PTI MPB ZMN