India Space Congress 2024 to be held in June

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Policymakers, representatives of space agencies from different countries, innovators and business leaders will attend the India Space Congress scheduled to be held here next month.

The theme of the three-day event, organised by Satcom Industry Association India, is 'Bridging Boundaries, Transforming Tomorrow'. The event will be held from June 26-28 and is expected to be attended by more than 800 people from across the globe.

"The recent liberalization of policies, including the Indian Government's decision to allow up to 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in select space sectors and the unveiling of space authorization guidelines by INSPACe, has created vast potential and opportunities for global collaboration," Subba Rao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India, said in a statement.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath, IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka, Global Space Operations Association Director General Isabelle Mauro, Leaolabs Australia President Terry Van Haren, Co-Founder and CEO of Quantum Orbit IIST Ben Moussa Abdoulahi Dia among others are expected to attend the ISA.

"With an extensive program featuring approximately 35 thematic sessions and a special session on the Indo-Pacific coalition, the conference showcases collaborations with over 30 countries, including Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Africa and the United States," Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India.

Prakash said from the keynote addresses to the interactive workshops and exhibitions, the India Space Congress 2024 offers unparalleled opportunities for the attendees to engage, learn and shape the future of space exploration.