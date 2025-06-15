India Space Congress to begin on June 25 in Delhi; bring together policymakers, industry leaders

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Policymakers, diplomats and industry leaders from several countries will gather here for the fourth edition of the India Space Congress (ISC) on June 25 to deliberate on the advances and challenges in the nascent but burgeoning private space sector in the country.

The three-day event, organized by the Satcom Industry Association-India, is expected to see participation from 40 countries including Italy, Norway, Australia, and Hungary, the organisers said.

"ISC 2025 will serve as a matchmaking hub for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity firms keen to tap into India’s expanding space economy, projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2033," Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India, said in a statement here.

The theme for the three-day conference is 'Pioneering Innovation in Space Tech: India's Journey Towards Global Partnerships'.

A special US-India roundtable will focus on accelerating innovation and collaboration through emerging opportunities to assess India’s progress in extending Earth Observation solutions to the Global South for shared prosperity, further cementing international cooperation, Prakash said.

"The discussions will also spotlight curated defence sessions and India's space contribution to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), especially in light of present geopolitical challenges," said Subbarao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India.