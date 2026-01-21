India, Spain must pool resources, capabilities to fight terrorism together: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Asserting that India and Spain have a shared position on countering terrorism, which remains a serious threat to global peace and stability, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that both countries must pool resources and capabilities to fight terrorism together in all its forms.

During a meeting with Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, who had called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said that relations between India and Spain go back centuries, enriched by trade, culture and shared values of democracy and pluralism.

The president said that as strong adherents to multilateralism, India and Spain must work together on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and G-20 to further their shared goals of peace, prosperity and stability across the world.

Murmu underlined that India and Spain have a shared position on countering the menace of terrorism, which remains a serious threat to global peace and stability.

She said that both nations must pool their resources and capabilities to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The president highlighted the growing economic ties between the two countries, noting expanding trade and investment opportunities.

She said that Spain's strengths in engineering, railways, renewable energy, urban services, and defence aerospace complement India's development priorities, according to a statement issued by the president's office.

Murmu expressed confidence that with the signing of the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement, the trade relationship between the two countries will further be strengthened.

The EU is India's biggest trade partner, with bilateral trade in goods recording USD 135 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

She said that India's relationship with Europe and the European Union is growing steadily, and that "we are looking forward to welcoming the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission as Chief Guests for our 77th Republic Day".

Top European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will grace India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, and the two sides are set to seal the much-anticipated free trade deal the next day.

Additionally, Murmu noted that 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Spain, which will be celebrated through the India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence.