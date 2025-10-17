India-Sri Lanka cooperation holds immense importance for region: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to his Sri Lankan counterpart Harini Amarasuriya India's commitment to work together in the shared development journey of the two countries as both the leaders held talks to boost overall bilateral ties.

Amarasuriya is on a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday, in her first trip to the country India after assuming charge of the top office.

"Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation and welfare of our fishermen," Modi said on X.

"As close neighbours, our cooperation holds immense importance for the prosperity of our two peoples as well as the shared region," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi conveyed that Amarasuriya's visit would impart fresh momentum to the "historic and multi-faceted India-Sri Lanka ties".

It said the two leaders discussed measures to strengthen cooperation in a number of areas, including education, technology, innovation development cooperation and welfare of Indian fishermen.

Highlighting the special ties between India and Sri Lanka, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to work together in the shared development journey of the two countries, it said.

Modi also recalled his State visit to Sri Lanka in April during which he held fruitful discussions with President Anura Kumara Disanayaka.

Modi conveyed his warm wishes to President Disanayaka, and said that he looked forward to their continued engagements, according to the MEA.