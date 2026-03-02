India stable amid global unrest; celebrate Holi with dignity, harmony: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that while the world is witnessing unrest, instability and conflict, India remains stable and is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering at the 'Bhakt Prahlad Shobhayatra' organised by Shri Shri Holika Dahan Utsav Samiti at Pandehata here, the chief minister said festivals bring joy only when observed in peace and harmony.

"Today, there is turmoil, unrest and chaos in many parts of the world. But every Indian can feel proud that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is scaling new heights of development and presenting the vision of a 'New India' before the world," he said.

Adityanath's remarks came against the backdrop of heightened global tensions following recent hostilities in West Asia.

He said the "New India" offers both opportunity and celebration for all sections of society.

"There are opportunities for everyone -- youth and elderly, women and men, farmers, traders and entrepreneurs. Along with opportunity, we also have a long series of festivals that we celebrate with enthusiasm," he said.

Appealing to people to celebrate Holi with dignity, the chief minister said Holika Dahan should be performed without causing inconvenience to anyone or damaging anyone's property.

"Holi songs should be sung in the true spirit of the festival. There should be no obscenity. Whenever vulgarity creeps into songs, it diminishes the significance of our festivals," he said, adding that every daughter, sister and trader should feel safe during the celebrations.

He said only colours and gulal should be used during Rangwali Holi, and mud and chemicals must be avoided.

"Do not apply colour on someone's face forcibly. There may be elderly people, children, the sick or families going through grief who may not wish to participate. No one should be compelled," he said.

Referring to the period before 2014, Adityanath claimed that festivals in Uttar Pradesh were often preceded by curfews and tension.

"Before 2014, curfews were imposed before festivals. There was so much tension that traders and common citizens had to bear the consequences. Gangsterism was at its peak. Neither daughters nor traders were safe," he said.

"Today, there is neither curfew nor riots in Uttar Pradesh. There is an atmosphere of security and trust," he added.

Drawing from mythology, the chief minister compared criminals and mafia elements to Hiranyakashyap, saying that such forces do not reform through persuasion.

"To eliminate anarchy and lawlessness, firm action is necessary. Laton ke bhoot baton se nahin mante (The ghosts of violence do not listen to words)," he said, invoking the story of Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar to underline the need for strict action against wrongdoing.

Holi symbolises triumph of order over chaos, and truth over falsehood, he said, urging people to consign to flames corruption, anarchy and negativity -- likening them to "Holika".

Adityanath also spoke about redevelopment works in Pandehata, describing it as a "heritage corridor" that has been widened and redesigned.

He said the locality, once marked by narrow lanes and congestion affecting traders and devotees of Kalibari temple, is being transformed into one of the most attractive corridors of the city.

"Nobody has to be displaced for development. The effort is to ensure that people prosper and get opportunities to expand their businesses," he said, adding that shopkeepers affected by space constraints would be accommodated in a nearby new complex at reasonable rents.

Referring to ongoing Holi celebrations in Mathura and adjoining areas, he said lakhs of people, including tourists, have been participating in festivities in places such as Vrindavan, Barsana and Nandgaon without any disturbance.

"Holi is a festival of social cohesion. All differences and bitterness should be forgotten," he said, extending greetings to the people of the state.

Gorakhpur MP and BJP leader Ravi Kishan Shukla was also present on the occasion.

He lauded Adityanath for striking major deals and MoUs worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore during his recent four-day visit to Singapore and Japan.