India stands as global example of social, economic development: Dominican Republic V-P

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Dominican Republic Vice-President Raquel Peña on Wednesday said India stands as a global example of social and economic development, increasing its sphere of influence in international affairs, walking the path of meritocracy.

She said the Dominican Republic can be a window for India to Latin America and the Caribbean while India can be the portal for the Dominican Republic to south Asia and beyond.

"In this sense, our geographical differences not only expand the scope of our collaboration, but also strengthen our alliance and allow us to face global challenges together," Peña said during a lecture on "The Dominican Republic and India: Natural Partners" at the Indian Council of World Affairs.

India today stands as a global example of social and economic development, increasing its sphere of influence in international affairs, walking the path of meritocracy, she said.

India's unwavering leadership in politics, economics and vital international partnerships is epitomised by the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration, emanating from the 18th G20 Summit, she said.

The Dominican Republic Vice-President said these consensus agreements are consolidated as triumphs of multilateralism, signifying a commitment to a more inclusive agenda for the Global South.

"The future of our bilateral relations is bright and full of possibilities and together we can be beacons of development, democracy and prosperity in our respective regions. It is time to close geographical distances and bring opportunities closer together," Peña said. PTI ASK SZM