India stands by people of Iran in this time of tragedy: Jaishankar on death of President Raisi

New Delhi: India stands with the people of Iran at this time of tragedy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, expressing shock over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Raisi, Abdollahian and a number of other officials were found dead Monday at the site of the helicopter crash in northwestern Iran, Iranian media reported.

"Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran's President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash," Jaishankar said on X.

از شنیدن خبر درگذشت دکتر ابراهیم رئیسی رئیس جمهور ایران و حسین امیرعبداللهیان وزیر خارجه در سقوط هلیکوپتر عمیقا بهت زده شدم.

جلسات متعدد خود با آنها را به یاد می آورم که آخرین بار در ژانویه 2024 بود

به خانواده هایشان تسلیت می گوییم. ما در این حادثه غمبار در کنار مردم ایرانیم. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 20, 2024

"Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy," he said.

The 63-year-old Raisi and his entourage were heading to the northwestern city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday.