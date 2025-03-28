India stands ready to offer all possible assistance: PM Modi on earthquake in Thailand, Myanmar

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries.

The earthquake rocked many parts of Thailand including its capital Bangkok, the venue for next week's summit of BIMSTEC regional grouping that is scheduled to be attended by Modi among other leaders.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone," Modi said on X.

"India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he said.

It is learnt that India is preparing to send assistance to the two countries.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called an emergency meeting to assess the impact of the quake.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Thailand said there were no reports of any untoward incident involving any Indian citizen.

"After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities," it said.

"So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported," it added.

Indian nationals in Thailand were advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218 in case of any emergency.

"All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe," the embassy added.

The BIMSTEC summit is taking place in Bangkok on April 4.

Besides India and Thailand, the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.

At the Bangkok summit, the BIMSTEC leaders are expected to deliberate on ways and means to infuse greater momentum in cooperation among the member nations. PTI MPB ZMN