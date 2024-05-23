India still considers Tibet as autonomous region: Himachal governor on Buddh Purnima

Shimla, May 23 (PTI) India still considers Tibet as an autonomous state and time will come one day when its flag would flutter on the peak of the Himalayas, said Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla here on Thursday.

Advertisment

India believes that Tibet's identity as an autonomous state is intact, Shukla added.

"Some aggressor tried to harm Tibet but India considers Tibet as an autonomous country. Inspite of criticism and opposition, India treats Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama as 'Rashtra Purush' (national icon)," said the governor at a function organised at the Buddhist monastery in Pantha Ghati near here on the occasion of 2,568th Buddha Jayanti.

"Adhyatma (spiritualism) and 'gurutva' (greatness) should be followed and one day, the flag of Tibet will fly again on the Himalayan peak," he said.

Advertisment

Shukla, who was chief guest at the function, said the teachings of Lord Buddha, who preached compassion, are more relevant today as some egoist leaders and countries have become arrogant.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Buddhist communities of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and the Indo-Tibet Friendship Society, recognising their significant role in preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Buddhism.

He said their dedication to maintaining the spiritual and cultural traditions of Lord Buddha's teachings is commendable.

Congratulating the people on this occasion he said, "We are facing the challenge of modern complexities which are filled with struggle, misgivings and materialism while the teachings of Lord Buddha motivate us towards tolerance, compassion, mutual respect and world peace." The governor honoured Yangsi Rinpoche on the occasion and presented the Bharat Tibet Maitri Samman-2024 to Assistant Professor Dr Shravan Kumar from the Indian community and Monk Shedup Wangyal from the Tibetan community. PTI BPL KSS KSS