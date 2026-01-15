India strengthened democracy through people-centric policies, welfare-focussed laws: Birla

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is giving decisive resolutions to global challenges at a time when the world is looking at him for leadership.

Addressing the 28th conference of speakers and presiding officers of Commonwealth in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (the old Parliament building), the speaker said in India's over seven-decade-long parliamentary journey, democracy has been strengthened through people-centric policies and welfare-focussed legislations.

He underscored that the neutral and impartial electoral system has ensured participative democracy for all eligible citizens.

Birla said the collective efforts of Parliament and government have ensured the repeal of several (over 1500 till date) unwanted and obsolete laws and enactment of new welfare-focussed legislations.

He said the enactment of such laws and policies help India in becoming a self-reliant and developed country.