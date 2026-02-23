India strengthening ecosystem to support medical tourism, streamlining coordination: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) India is working on strengthening the ecosystem supporting medical tourism by streamlining coordination across ministries, regulatory authorities, accreditation agencies and state governments, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday.

The health minister was speaking virtually at the 'Advantage Health Care India' summit, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here.

Nadda said the government sees medical travel as a channel of cooperation that builds confidence and strengthens people-to-people ties between nations.

"Medical value travel represents an important dimension of India's healthcare engagement with the world. It reflects our clinical excellence, internationally benchmarked standards, transparent governance frameworks and unwavering commitment to patient-centric care," he said.

The minister said highly skilled medical professionals and modern healthcare infrastructure of today's India offer advanced treatment across a wide range of specialties, including cardiology, oncology, organ transplantation, orthopedics and neuroscience.

Nadda expressed confidence that the summit would allow stakeholders to deepen engagements and explore new areas of cooperation.

He encouraged international delegates and stakeholders to build "meaningful" collaborations and explore the vast potential that India offers as a "trusted and reliable healthcare partner". PTI GJS AKY