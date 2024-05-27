India strengthens SEARO region with affordable medical solutions: Union Health Secretary

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) India, recognised as the pharmaceutical capital of the world, is bolstering the SEARO region with affordable medical countermeasures, according to Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra.

Chandra chaired a high-level meeting titled "Advancing Health and Well-Being of Billions in WHO South-East Asia Region" in Geneva on Monday.

The event, a side-session of the 77th World Health Assembly, was co-hosted by the WHO Regional Office for Southeast Asia (SEARO) and the Indian government. The focus was to devise strategic actions for addressing key public health issues in the Southeast Asia region, according to a statement by the Health Ministry.

The meeting began with a video presentation on India's health journey, highlighting the four pillars of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Mission, which aims to provide universal health coverage to all citizens in India.

In his address, Chandra emphasised the critical role of digital technologies in India's healthcare landscape, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted the transition from CoWIN to UWIN, a digital platform designed for tracking immunisations and creating digital certificates for every child.

"India, as the pharmaceutical capital of the world, is providing strength to the SEARO region through affordable medical solutions," Chandra stated, underscoring India's contribution to the region's healthcare infrastructure.

Chandra also introduced the BHISM cube, an innovative product from India's Aarogya Maitri Project. This compact, modular medical aid cube is equipped with advanced technology to treat up to 200 casualties and can be deployed during disasters and emergencies.

During the meeting, member states and partners discussed various health issues, including the need for enhanced cooperation in vaccination efforts, non-communicable disease management, health system preparedness for emergencies, post-pandemic recovery, climate crisis response, and addressing mental health issues.

They also stressed the importance of decentralising health issues to provincial and district levels to improve pandemic preparedness and health security. PTI UZM VN VN