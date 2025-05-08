India strikes back; retaliatory airstrikes target Pakistani military installations

New Delhi: India launched a series of precision strikes on Pakistani military targets, including Lahore and Karachi, late Thursday evening, following Pakistani airstrikes across several Indian cities.

The operation, described by Indian defence officials as a "proportionate response" to Pakistan's repeated acts of aggression, is targeted at air defence systems, military outposts, and suspected terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The strikes, which began around 10 PM IST, came just hours after the Indian Air Force (IAF) downed multiple Pakistani jets, including F-16 and J-17, attempting to attack the Pathankot airbase.

Pakistani officials confirmed that India shot down their tow J-17 fighter jets.

Simultaneously, Indian Army units stationed along the LoC carried out heavy artillery shelling on Pakistani forward posts, which India claims have been used to facilitate terrorist infiltration into Indian territory.