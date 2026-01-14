New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly advised its nationals to avoid travelling to Iran as the security situation in the country deteriorated further in view of massive anti-government protests and a crackdown on the demonstrators.

The protests began late last month in Tehran after Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows. The protests have since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from an agitation against economic woes to demand for political change.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a fresh advisory.

In a previous advisory issued on January 5, the MEA had urged its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran. It had also asked Indian citizens and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) residing in Iran to exercise due caution and avoid visiting areas of protests.

The overall situation in the last few days has deteriorated dramatically as the death toll from the nationwide protests has increased to over 2,500, according to US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The protests in the country have also triggered wider tensions in West Asia after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against a brutal crackdown on demonstrators, indicating US military strikes.

In a message to the protesters, Trump said on Tuesday that "help is on the way".