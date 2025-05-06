India strongly rejects OIC statement on Pahalgam terror attack as 'absurd'

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) India on Tuesday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for refusing to recognise cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam terror attack and described its statement on the horrific strike as "absurd".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the OIC issued the statement at Pakistan's behest.

"The OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC group to issue a self-serving statement," he said.

"We reject the OIC's interference on matters that are internal to India," Jaiswal added.

In its statement, the OIC expressed "deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the South Asian region and called for restraint and the urgent resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan".

The OIC also called for resolving the differences between the two sides "through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter". PTI MPB ZMN