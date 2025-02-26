India successfully conducts flight trials of first-of-its-kind naval anti-ship missile

Balasore (Odisha) Feb 26 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy conducted successful flight trials of the first-of-its-kind naval anti-ship missile (NASM-SR) from Chandipur's Integrated Test Range (ITR), officials said on Wednesday.

The trials, which were conducted on Tuesday, demonstrated the missile’s capability against ship targets while launched from an Indian Naval Sea King Helicopter, they added.

"The trials have proven the missile’s 'man-in-loop' feature and scored a direct hit on a small ship target in sea-skimming mode at its maximum range. The missile uses an indigenous imaging infra-red seeker for terminal guidance. The mission also demonstrated the high bandwidth two-way data-link system, which is used to transmit the seeker’s live images back to the pilot for in-flight retargeting," officials added.

"The missile uses an indigenous fiber optic gyroscope-based INS and radio altimeter for its mid-course guidance, an integrated avionics module, electro-mechanical actuators for aerodynamic and jet vane control, thermal batteries, and PCB warhead. It uses solid propulsion with an in-line ejectable booster and a long-burn sustainer. The trials have met all the mission objectives," they said.

The missile has been developed by different laboratories of DRDO, including Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory.

These missiles are currently being produced by development-cum-production partners with the help of MSMEs, start-ups, and other production partners, officials said.