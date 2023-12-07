India successfully conducts training launch of short-range ballistic missile Agni-1

Balasore (Odisha) Dec 7 (PTI) India on Thursday successfully conducted the training launch of short-range ballistic missile ‘Agni-1 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast, a defence official said.

Advertisment

"Agni-1 is a proven very high precision missile system. The user training launch, carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, successfully validated all operational and technical parameters,” said the official.

The missile was successfully test-fired last time on June 1 from the same base.

The Agni series of missiles are the mainstay of India's nuclear delivery options. PTI COR AAM AAM NN