India successfully demonstrates solid fuel ducted ramjet tech used in long-range missiles

Balasore (Odisha), Feb 3 (PTI) India on Tuesday successfully demonstrated the solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) technology from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the Odisha coast, a defence statement said.

According to experts, SFDR is a missile propulsion system and is required for long-range air-to-air missiles being developed by DRDO.

It can also be used for surface-to-air missiles, he said.

"The successful demonstration places India into an elite league of nations possessing this technology that enables developing long-range air-to-air missiles to give a tactical edge over the adversaries," the statement said.

The demonstration was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

All the subsystems, including nozzle-less booster, solid fuel ducted ramjet motor and fuel flow controller, performed as per expectations after being initially propelled by a ground booster motor to the desired Mach number, it said.

"The performance of the system was confirmed by the flight data captured by a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur along the coast of the Bay of Bengal," it said.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various laboratories of DRDO, including Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Research Centre Imarat and ITR.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO and the defence industry on the successful demonstration of SFDR technology.

DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat also congratulated all the teams involved in the successful flight test. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD