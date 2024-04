Balasore (Odisha) Apr 23 (PTI) India on Tuesday successfully launched a new variant of a medium-range ballistic missile under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command here, a defence source said.

The launch has proven the operational capability of the Command and validated new technologies.

The missile was flight tested from Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast and met the required parameters, sources said.