National

India successfully test-fires Pralay missiles off Odisha coast

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Indian Pralay Missiles Launch

New Delhi: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha.

Pralay is an indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile featuring state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.

It is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

The test-firing of the missiles was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors," the defence ministry said.

India Odisha DRDo DRDO news Missile Launch ballistic missile Pralay