Indian Pralay Missiles Launch

New Delhi: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha.

Pralay is an indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile featuring state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.

It is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

The test-firing of the missiles was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors," the defence ministry said.