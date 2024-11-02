India summons Canadian official over allegations against Amit Shah

New Delhi: India on Saturday summoned a senior Canadian official to address the recent allegations made by Canada against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The allegations, which surfaced in late October, suggest that Shah was involved in orchestrating plots targeting Khalistani terrorists within Canadian territory.

The Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, David Morrison, had earlier confirmed to a parliamentary committee that he had informed The Washington Post of Shah's alleged role in these activities.

Indian officials have vehemently denied these allegations, describing them as "baseless" and "absurd."

The summoning of the Canadian official comes after a series of diplomatic exchanges where both nations have expressed their concerns over each other's policies and actions.

"The Indian government's stance is clear; we reject these unfounded claims and seek clarity and evidence from Ottawa," an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson stated during the meeting with the Canadian diplomat.

The backdrop to this diplomatic standoff includes the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a declared terrorist by the Indian government, in June 2023.

Canada has previously accused Indian agents of involvement in his murder, a claim India has refuted, asserting that such activities contradict its policy of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs.

As of now, no further details have been disclosed from the closed-door meeting, but sources indicate that India has demanded concrete evidence from Canada to substantiate their claims.