India summons German envoy; seeks early return of baby Ariha

New Delhi: India summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann this week and asked for the early return of an Indian baby girl, who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months.

Ariha Shah was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 after the then seven month-old baby suffered an accidental injury. She has been in foster care since then.

At his weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Ackerman was summoned earlier this week and India's concerns on Ariha were clearly conveyed to him. India has been pressing for her early return to India arguing that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.

"We have accorded high priority to this case. We believe that the child's cultural rights and her rights as an Indian are being infringed upon by her being placed under German foster care. "The German ambassador to India was summoned earlier this week and our concerns were clearly conveyed to him. We have also asked for early return of the child to India," Bagchi said.

He said India will continue to press the German authorities on the matter.

The German authorities placed the child under foster care alleging that her Indian parents harassed her.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Berlin have been persistently advocating for the return of Ariha Shah to India.

Last December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock India's concerns over the baby girl.