India supports consensus-based expansion of BRICS: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that for a "future-ready" BRICS, the societies of these five countries will have to be "future-ready" and extended India's support to the expansion of the grouping based on consensus.

Addressing the annual summit of leaders of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa), including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi, also hoped that India's proposal to make the African Union a permanent member of the G20 will be supported by BRICS member nations.

"We will have to make our societies future-ready to make BRICS future-ready," he said at the meet in Johannesburg.

Welcoming the move to give special importance to countries of the Global South under the South African presidency of the BRICS, Modi said India has given the "highest priority" to the countries of the Global South under its G20 presidency as well.

India fully supports the expansion of BRICS and welcomes the move to take forward the proposal based on consensus, he said.

The Prime Minister said the BRICS embarked on a long and amazing journey in the last two decades and highlighted how the New Development Bank of the grouping is playing an important role in carrying forward developmental activities in the Global South.

India suggested measures in areas of Railway research networks, and cooperation among MSMEs and start-ups and there has been significant progress in these fields, Modi said.