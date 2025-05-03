Trade and postal service suspended, shipment banned: India punishes Pakistan for Pahalgam

New Delhi: India on Saturday suspended all postal services from Pakistan and banned entry of Pakistani-flagged ships at Indian ports, in fresh punitive measures against Islamabad in view of the cross border linkages to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi's new measures came amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the deadly terror attack last week that killed 26 people.

Besides banning entry of Pakistani ships into Indian ports, India also barred Indian ships from visiting Pakistani ports, according to the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS).

The restrictions were put into place with immediate effect, officials said.

"(The) government of India has decided to suspend exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes," an order issued by the Department of Posts that operates under the Ministry of Communication said.

In a separate notification, the DGS, in exercise of power under section 411 of the Merchant Shipping Act, banned Pakistani ships from entering Indian ports.

"A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port. An Indian flag ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan," it said in the order.

The DGS said the order has been issued to ensure "safety of Indian assets, cargo and connected infrastructure" and "any exemption or dispensation from this order shall be examined and decided on case-to-case".

The new moves came a week-and-half after India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.

Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war".

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the April 22 attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack.

The prime minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, they said after the meeting.

Under the first set of punitive measures, India also revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

However, the revocation of visas does not apply to the long term visas already issued.

Many global powers including the US and European Union have called on both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions while unequivocally condemning the terror strike.

India has already asserted that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the terror attack must be brought to justice.