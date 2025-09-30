India-Sweden Innovation Day puts spotlight on sustainable development

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The 12th edition of 'India-Sweden Innovation Day' turned the spotlight on a shared vision for sustainable development and real-world impact ahead of COP 30.

With the theme “Co-Creating a Sustainable Future: Scaling Innovation Through Partnership", the event, co-hosted by the Embassy of India in Sweden on Sunday, brought together global leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to deepen collaboration in clean energy, AI, green manufacturing, mobility, and circular economy.

A major highlight of the event was the 'India-Sweden Industry Transition Partnership' (ITP), launched at COP 28, which targets decarbonisation in sectors like steel and cement.

"The visit of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sweden in 2018 and the visit of their Majesties, the King and the Queen of Sweden, to India in 2019 opened doors for deeper trade, investment, and innovation ties.

"Both our countries are committed to a greener planet through programmes like LEAD IT 2.0, which focuses on low-carbon industries, and smart transport. Events like India-Sweden Innovation Day bring us together to share ideas, create solutions, and strengthen our cooperation," Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a statement.

The key discussions also addressed topics such as AI, smart cities, sustainable mobility, quantum computing, and cross-border research and development.