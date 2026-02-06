India taken up issue of Nagar Kirtan 'disruption' in Tauranga with New Zealand govt: Centre

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) It has come to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that a 'Nagar Kirtan' organised by Gurudwara Sikh Sangat in New Zealand was allegedly disrupted by a group known for its strong social conservatism and the Indian government has taken up this issue with the Kiwi counterpart, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, in a written response to a query, also said the High Commission of India in Wellington maintains close contact with the local community leaders, including those from the Sikh community to ensure their security and well-being.

The MEA was asked whether the government is aware of the recent incident in Tauranga, New Zealand, in which a Sikh Nagar Kirtan organised to mark the Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, was confronted and disrupted by a local group.

"Yes, it has come to our notice that a Nagar Kirtan organised by 'Gurudwara Sikh Sangat' located on Burrows St. Tauranga, New Zealand, was allegedly disrupted by a group named 'The True Patriots of New Zealand'. The group is known for its strong social conservatism and said to be linked to Destiny Church, a New Zealand Christian group (described as a Church) and describes itself as 'Guardians of the Kiwi Way of Life; Defenders of Faith, Flag & Family'," he said.

The Nagar Kirtan had been organised recently with the prior approval from the Tauranga City Council and advance information was provided to the local law enforcement authorities in New Zealand.

The New Zealand Police was on the spot and the procession continued "without any confrontation with the protesters", Margherita said.

It was also asked whether this was the second such incident within a short span of time following an earlier disruption of a Sikh Nagar Kirtan in South Auckland.

"Yes, on December 20, 2025, a Nagar Kirtan, organised by the Sikh community from Nanaksar Gurudwara, in Manurewa, Auckland, was also confronted by the same group named 'The True Patriots of New Zealand'. The group comprising around 50 people performed a haka (a form of protest). However, after the intervention of the New Zealand Police, the protesters were escorted out of the area, and the Nagar Kirtan was allowed to continue safely," the MoS said.

The MEA was also asked whether the government has taken up these incidents diplomatically with the government of New Zealand in view of concerns expressed by Sikh organisations and political leaders that such acts "pose a threat to religious freedom and the security of the Indian diaspora".

"Yes, the government of India has taken up this issue with the government of New Zealand. The High Commission of India in Wellington maintains close contact with the local community leaders, including those from the Sikh community to ensure their security and well-being.

"Following both incidents, the New Zealand Police has held meetings with the Nagar Kirtan organisers, local Sikh community leaders and High Commission of India assuring them of full cooperation," he said. PTI KND KSS KSS