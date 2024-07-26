India takes over as chair of disaster risk reduction organisation ADPC

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) India has taken over as the Chair of Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC), an autonomous international organisation for cooperation in and implementation of disaster risk reduction and building climate resilience in Asia and the Pacific region, for 2024-25.

In an official statement, Union Home Ministry said that Rajendra Singh, Member & HoD, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has taken over as the Chair of Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) from People Republic of China for the year 2024-25 in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

"Under Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, India is playing a global and regional leadership role in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). India has taken a number of global initiatives in this direction, especially that of establishing an international Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)," the statement said.

India and eight neighbouring countries -- Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand are the founding members of ADPC, it said.

"India also chaired the 5th Board of Trustee (BoT) meeting of ADPC held on July 25, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand," it said.